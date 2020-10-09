wrestling / News

Various News: Impact Releases Best of Bound Glory Playlist, PWI to Release First Tag Team 50 List

October 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GFW Impact Bound For Glory

Impact Wrestling has released a new YouTube playlist looking at the Best of Bound For Glory. The playlist is here and features such matches as AJ Styles vs. Booker T vs. Christian from 2008, the full Bound For Glory 2012, Styles vs. Sting from 2009 and more:

– PWI has announced that they will be releasing the first-ever PWI Tag Team 50:

“As just announced in our email newsletter, PWI will be releasing a special tag team-themed issue featuring the first-ever PWI Tag Team 50!

This competitive ranking will feature unique criteria and be entirely gender-inclusive.”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling, PWI, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading