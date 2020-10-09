wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Releases Best of Bound Glory Playlist, PWI to Release First Tag Team 50 List
Impact Wrestling has released a new YouTube playlist looking at the Best of Bound For Glory. The playlist is here and features such matches as AJ Styles vs. Booker T vs. Christian from 2008, the full Bound For Glory 2012, Styles vs. Sting from 2009 and more:
We've put together a special Best of Bound For Glory playlist featuring full matches, documentaries, full shows and more to prepare you for October 24th LIVE on PPV! #BFG2020
WATCH HERE: https://t.co/Z9DEXpFtd6 pic.twitter.com/DvesOZGNQO
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 8, 2020
– PWI has announced that they will be releasing the first-ever PWI Tag Team 50:
“As just announced in our email newsletter, PWI will be releasing a special tag team-themed issue featuring the first-ever PWI Tag Team 50!
This competitive ranking will feature unique criteria and be entirely gender-inclusive.”
— PWI (@OfficialPWI) October 8, 2020
