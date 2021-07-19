Impact News: Bound For Glory 2017 Airing on AXS on Tuesday, Rebellion 2018 Airing Next Week

– AXS TV is set to air Impact Bound For Glory 2017 on Thursday before Impact Wrestling airs. PWInsider reports that the show will air at 3 PM ET ahead of Before the Impact and then the main show.

Bound For Glory 2017 featured Eli Drake defending the Impact World Championship against Johnny Mundo, OVE battling LAX and more.

– The site also notes that AXS will air Rebellion 2018 On July 29th before that week’s Impact.