Impact Bound For Glory Match Finish Was Changed Due to Injury

The result of one of the matches at Impact Bound For Glory was changed due to mid-match injury. As reported last night, Heath suffered an injury during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. That match was ultimately won by Rhino, but PWInsider reports that Heath was intended to win the match.

Fortunately for booking reasons, Rhino’s win had the same result as Heath’s which is that Heath earned an Impact Wrestling contract in storyline by way of the victory. The site additionally reports that while it was first believed that Heath had a knee issue, it is now believed he may have suffered a groin or abdomen tear.