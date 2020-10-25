wrestling / News
Impact Bound For Glory Match Finish Was Changed Due to Injury
October 25, 2020 | Posted by
The result of one of the matches at Impact Bound For Glory was changed due to mid-match injury. As reported last night, Heath suffered an injury during the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match. That match was ultimately won by Rhino, but PWInsider reports that Heath was intended to win the match.
Fortunately for booking reasons, Rhino’s win had the same result as Heath’s which is that Heath earned an Impact Wrestling contract in storyline by way of the victory. The site additionally reports that while it was first believed that Heath had a knee issue, it is now believed he may have suffered a groin or abdomen tear.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson On Still Not Being Able To Process What Happened With Chris Benoit, Scariest Part Of The Tragedy
- Bully Ray Says Bianca Belair Is The Female Mr. Perfect, Praises Alexa Bliss & The Fiend’s Pairing
- 411’s WWE Talking Smack Report: Heyman on What A Reigns Loss Would Mean, Bryan Says Now Is His Final Major Run, More
- John Silver Thought He Was Getting Fired From AEW After Hitting Tony Khan In The Face With Mustard Packet