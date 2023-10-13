wrestling / News

Impact Bound For Glory Reportedly Sells Out

October 13, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Bound For Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will have a sold-out crowd for Impact Bound For Glory next week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Cicero Stadium in Chicago has officially sold out for the PPV.

The show takes place on October 21st and will air live on PPV.

Impact Bound for Glory, Jeremy Thomas

