wrestling / News
Impact Bound For Glory Reportedly Sells Out
October 13, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will have a sold-out crowd for Impact Bound For Glory next week, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the Cicero Stadium in Chicago has officially sold out for the PPV.
The show takes place on October 21st and will air live on PPV.
More Trending Stories
- Latest Update On Cash Wheeler’s Health and FTR Losing Belts On AEW Collision
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Bringing In Big Name Stars To Increase Ratings, Signing Mick Foley
- Details On Reason Behind Recent AEW International Title Changes
- Notes on Backstage Reaction to Tony Khan’s Social Media Comments on WWE