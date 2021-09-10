wrestling / News
Impact Bound For Glory to Have Special Start Time Next Month
September 9, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV will kick off with a special start time next month. Impact announced on tonight’s show that the October 23rd PPV will begin at 10 PM ET instead of the usual 8 PM start time.
The show is airing later so as not to conflict with AEW Dynamite, which is airing a special Saturday night edition due to the Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL game airing on Wdnesday, October 20th.
BREAKING: #BoundForGlory will begin at the special start time of 10pm ET/7pm PT on Saturday, October 23rd! pic.twitter.com/dBVcM0egjD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 10, 2021
