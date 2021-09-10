Impact Bound For Glory to Have Special Start Time Next Month

Impact Wrestling’s Bound For Glory PPV will kick off with a special start time next month. Impact announced on tonight’s show that the October 23rd PPV will begin at 10 PM ET instead of the usual 8 PM start time.

The show is airing later so as not to conflict with AEW Dynamite, which is airing a special Saturday night edition due to the Boston Bruins vs. Philadelphia Flyers NHL game airing on Wdnesday, October 20th.