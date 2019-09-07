Impact Wrestling News: Bound for Glory Match Spoilers, Backstage Note for TV Tapings

– Per PWInsider, this week’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings in Las Vegas indicated the following matchups will be added to Bound for Glory 2019. As previously reported, Impact already announced Brian Cage vs. Sami Callihan for the world title.

* Ken Shamrock vs. Moose

* Naomichi Marufuji vs. Michael Elgin

– F4WOnline.com reports that Joey Ryan was backstage at the Impact Wrestling tapings on Friday (Sept. 6). Impact reportedly filmed some content involving Ryan.