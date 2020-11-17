Impact News: Brian Myers Launches New Podcast, AXS TV’s Impact PR Rep Exits Company

– Brian Myers has launched a new podcast looking back at the original ECW. The first episode of Extreme Conversations launched late last week and is available in the main podcast feed of the Major Wrestling Figures podcast:

#ExtremeConversations with Brian Myers the Pilot Episode is out NOW! We cover Heat Wave 2000 & talk to @ECWDivaFrancine, Nova, @PJPOLACO & @StevenCorino. You can find this episode on the MajorWFPod main feed for FREE wherever you get your podcasts! 🤘🏻#ECW — Brian Myers (@Myers_Wrestling) November 10, 2020

– Sean Grabin, who was was the PR point man for Impact Wrestling for AXS TV, announced late last week that he was being laid off after seven years with the company. Grabin was a great guy to deal with each week in terms of getting access to Impact events and was always incredibly quick to respond. On behalf of 411, I’d like to wish him the best and look forward to seeing where he lands next.