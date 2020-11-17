wrestling / News

Impact News: Brian Myers Launches New Podcast, AXS TV’s Impact PR Rep Exits Company

November 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Brian Myers has launched a new podcast looking back at the original ECW. The first episode of Extreme Conversations launched late last week and is available in the main podcast feed of the Major Wrestling Figures podcast:

– Sean Grabin, who was was the PR point man for Impact Wrestling for AXS TV, announced late last week that he was being laid off after seven years with the company. Grabin was a great guy to deal with each week in terms of getting access to Impact events and was always incredibly quick to respond. On behalf of 411, I’d like to wish him the best and look forward to seeing where he lands next.

