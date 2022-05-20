Impact News: Briscoes Defend Tag Titles In Main Event, Six-Woman Tag Match Takes Place

The Briscoes are still your Impact World Tag Team Champions following this week’s Impact Wrestling. Mark and Jay Briscoe defeated Joe Doering and Deaner in the main event of tonight’s show to retain the titles, but were immediately attacked by Eric Young and his minions after the match. Josh Alexander came down and starred off with Young before a brawl broke out.

– Mia Yim, Taya Valkyrie, and Jordynne Grace faced off with Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, and Deonna Purrazzo in a six-woman Knockouts Tag Team match. You can see a clip from the bout below: