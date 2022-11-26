wrestling / News
Impact News: Champions Get New Title Belts, Scott D’Amore Confronts Bully Ray At Over Drive In New Video
– The champions of Impact Wrestling got new title belts over the weekend. As you can see below, Top Rope Belts provided Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander and Heath & Rhino with new versions of their title belts:
Current @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Champion @JordynneGrace receiving her brand new belt. 🤩 She sparkles, so her hardware has to sparkle too. pic.twitter.com/g0z4LCF8vA
— TRB (@topropebelts) November 26, 2022
One of the toughest and nicest @IMPACTWRESTLING Champions, @Walking_Weapon. Out with old belt, in with the new! pic.twitter.com/siP0dYf8LW
— TRB (@topropebelts) November 26, 2022
Swapping out some belts with the @IMPACTWRESTLING "TAG TEAM CHAMPIONS OF THE WOOOOOOOOOORLD!" @HEATHXXII and @Rhyno313
And, @ClaudioCSRO, apparently…😂 pic.twitter.com/HIH0J1AJNa
— TRB (@topropebelts) November 26, 2022
– Impact posted a video of Scott D’Amore confronting Bully Ray following Impact Over Drive, where Ray attacked Josh Alexander after challenging him to a World Title match at Hard to Kill:
