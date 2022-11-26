wrestling / News

Impact News: Champions Get New Title Belts, Scott D’Amore Confronts Bully Ray At Over Drive In New Video

November 26, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Josh Alexander Impact Over Drive Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– The champions of Impact Wrestling got new title belts over the weekend. As you can see below, Top Rope Belts provided Jordynne Grace, Josh Alexander and Heath & Rhino with new versions of their title belts:

– Impact posted a video of Scott D’Amore confronting Bully Ray following Impact Over Drive, where Ray attacked Josh Alexander after challenging him to a World Title match at Hard to Kill:

