Impact News: Chris Bey Picks A Side Ahead of Slammiversary, Steve Maclin Wins Squash Match
July 1, 2021
– Chris Bey has picked his side in the brewing X-Division battle on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Bey, who has been vocally refusing to ally with anyone as the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary draws closer, pick up a win over Williams and then ally with him, Trye Miguel, and Alexander to take out Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Shera and Madman Fulton with they attacked:
– Impact Wrestling also posted a clip of Steve Maclin pick up another quick win on tonight’s show, beating Manny Smith:
