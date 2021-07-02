wrestling / News

Impact News: Chris Bey Picks A Side Ahead of Slammiversary, Steve Maclin Wins Squash Match

July 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Chris Bey has picked his side in the brewing X-Division battle on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday’s show saw Bey, who has been vocally refusing to ally with anyone as the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary draws closer, pick up a win over Williams and then ally with him, Trye Miguel, and Alexander to take out Ace Austin, Rohit Raju, Shera and Madman Fulton with they attacked:

– Impact Wrestling also posted a clip of Steve Maclin pick up another quick win on tonight’s show, beating Manny Smith:

