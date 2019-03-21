Impact News: Chris Sabin and Lance Storm Working Backstage at Tapings, Petey Williams Set to Appear, Panda Energy Shuts Down

– Chris Sabin and Lance Storm are reportedly set to work backstage at this weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings. PWInsider reports that Sabin’s deal with ROH expired, and he did not sign a new deal. The company is said to be trying out different producers to figure out what the right mix is to replace Sonjay Dutt and Abyss, who left to go work as producers in WWE.

Storm previously noted that he would be working the taping.

– The site also notes that Petey Williams will be wrestling on this weekend’s taping. Williams has been working behind the scenes at Impact.

– Finally, Panda Energy — the former parent company of Impact Wrestling — shut down earlier this year and was being sold off. The Carter family owned Panda Energy and has apparently moved on. The site adds that this had been in the works for a while, and that they stepped down from backing Impact several years ago as part of the process to shutter the company. When it was shut down, the company had $7.8 million in assets.