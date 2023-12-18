wrestling / News
Impact News: Classic TNA Matches Released, Highlight Video From Last Week’s Show
December 18, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact is counting down some of the classic moments from TNA’s history, and several new videos in the countdown have been released. The company posted the following clips to YouTube of some classic TNA moments including the birth of Beer Money, Taz’s debut at Victory Road 2009 and more:
– The company also released the following highlight clip from last week’s “Hidden Gems” episode of Impact Wrestling:
