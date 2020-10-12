– The cold open for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling is online. You can see the “Previously On” segment below, which recaps the attack on Rich Swann by Eric Young on last week’s episode as well as the Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. Motor City Machine Guns match that served as the main event and saw The North and Good Brothers get involved. Finally, the latest in the feud between EC3 and Moose over the TNA World Title ahead of EC3’s planned funeral for the title:

– Tomorrow’s Impact in 60 airing after Impact will focus on Impact’s memorable Street Fights.

– Impact posted the backstage segments recap from last week’s episode: