Impact Confirms Rebellion, Against All Odds Not Taking Place As Scheduled

Impact Wrestling has made it official that their Rebellion PPV, Against All Odds and their April tapings will not be held as planned. The company posted a new update in which they confirmed the cancellation of Rebellion as indicated by AXS TV on Sunday, and further announced the cancellation of Against All Odds and the tapings in Columbus.

The announcement adds, “We are monitoring the situation closely and are looking at alternative ways that we can produce the events. All tickets will be fully refunded from point of purchase. The safety of our fans, talent and staff is of utmost importance and we will continue to adjust plans as necessary while still delivering as much IMPACT Wrestling as possible.”

Against All Odds was set for April 17th in Toronto, Rebellion was scheduled for April 19th in New York City and the tapings were to take place on April 24th and 25th.