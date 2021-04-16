wrestling / News

Impact Confirms That Taylor Wilde Is Returning

April 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taylor Wilde Impact

Impact has made it official: Taylor Wilde is on her way back to the company. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Wilde is set to return soon. You can see video of the vignette below.

Wilde was set to return in March of 2020 for Impact’s Lockdown event, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. PWInsider reports that she was signed in late 2020 but was waiting for work visas to come through.

