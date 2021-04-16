wrestling / News
Impact Confirms That Taylor Wilde Is Returning
April 15, 2021 | Posted by
Impact has made it official: Taylor Wilde is on her way back to the company. On tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Wilde is set to return soon. You can see video of the vignette below.
Wilde was set to return in March of 2020 for Impact’s Lockdown event, but the event was cancelled due to the pandemic. PWInsider reports that she was signed in late 2020 but was waiting for work visas to come through.
A former Knockouts Champion, one-half of the first ever Knockouts Tag Team Champions, a Knockouts LEGEND – @RealTaylorWilde is returning soon to IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/NWYAzcvP4V
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 16, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on TV Return for Absent WWE Superstar (POSSIBLE SPOILER)
- Edge On Originally Thinking He Would Face Randy Orton At WrestleMania 37, Daniel Bryan Being Added To Match
- Fan Who Attended WrestleMania Week Events Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Miz Shows Off Physical Transformation From Start Of Year (Pics)