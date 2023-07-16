Impact News: Details on Contacts of Lio Rush, Subculture and Others, Officials Happy With Show, Post-Match Interview Videos

– PWInsider reports that Lio Rush, Subculture and Jake Something have all signed ‘some’ kind of deal with Impact Wrestling. It’s unknown how long the deals were for. Rush became the X division champion last night while Subculture won the tag titles. Something made his return after a year away.

Kevin Knight is not signed, as he’s considered a New Japan talent.

– Impact officials were said to be happy with the live house from yesterday’s event.

– Impact posted several post-match interviews with Trinity, Eddie Edwards and more, which you can see below.