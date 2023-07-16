wrestling / News
Impact News: Details on Contacts of Lio Rush, Subculture and Others, Officials Happy With Show, Post-Match Interview Videos
– PWInsider reports that Lio Rush, Subculture and Jake Something have all signed ‘some’ kind of deal with Impact Wrestling. It’s unknown how long the deals were for. Rush became the X division champion last night while Subculture won the tag titles. Something made his return after a year away.
Kevin Knight is not signed, as he’s considered a New Japan talent.
– Impact officials were said to be happy with the live house from yesterday’s event.
– Impact posted several post-match interviews with Trinity, Eddie Edwards and more, which you can see below.
EXCLUSIVE: @MeanGiaMiller catches up with the NEW Knockouts World Champion @TheTrinity_Fatu. #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/Unct5rNtMz
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: @TheEddieEdwards is giving out lessons.. The hard way! @MrsAIPAlisha #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/bqZdwkcgeN
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: @IamLioRush is the NEW X Division Champion#Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/JbpUyvWTD7
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: SUBCULTURE celebrates becoming s The NEW IMPACT World Tag Team Champions! @MandrewsJunior @Flash_Morgan #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/ptcNSSZVJ6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: Team Canada Forever!@ScottDAmore @TheEricYoung #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/er6saRfRCZ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: MK Ultra are the NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions! @Kelly_WP @mashaslamovich #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/mBFlOl7ONQ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
EXCLUSIVE: #KUSHIDA defeated 5 other men in ULTIMATE X! #Slammiversary pic.twitter.com/TOcBXrEQfs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 16, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Young Has Reportedly Left WWE, Note On Reason Why (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Eric Bischoff On Taking Lead Announce Spot For WCW Nitro, Why Ric Flair Wasn’t a Good Choice for Creative
- Ted DiBiase Recalls What He Saw In a Young Arn Anderson, Working With Jim Duggan
- Jake Roberts Clarifies Rumor That He Knocked One Of The Wild Samoans’ Eyes In a Match