Impact News: Details on Contacts of Lio Rush, Subculture and Others, Officials Happy With Show, Post-Match Interview Videos

July 16, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Lio Rush, Subculture and Jake Something have all signed ‘some’ kind of deal with Impact Wrestling. It’s unknown how long the deals were for. Rush became the X division champion last night while Subculture won the tag titles. Something made his return after a year away.

Kevin Knight is not signed, as he’s considered a New Japan talent.

– Impact officials were said to be happy with the live house from yesterday’s event.

– Impact posted several post-match interviews with Trinity, Eddie Edwards and more, which you can see below.

