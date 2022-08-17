Notes On Impact Contract Statuses Of Chelsea Green, Deonna Purrazzo

Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo are the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions, and a new report has some details on their contract statuses. Green and Purrazzo, who are teaming together as VXT, won the Knockouts Tag Team Championships from Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary at Impact Emergence last month. Fightful Select reports that Green is still a free agent and has yet to sign a contract with the company, while Purrzzzo’s contract is set to expire at the end of the year.

According to the site, Purrazzo and Impact are set to discuss their future together and are supposed to enter negotiations soon. Sources close to the matter suggested that Impact believes that have an option for a year on Purrazzo’s contract but it isn’t clear cut. Purrazzo worked the first several months following her May 2020 debut on Imnpact without a contract, even past the point where she won the IUmpact Knockouts Championship. Purrazzo confirmed in October of 2020 that she had signed a deal with the company. Fightful Select reports that after she received a raise from the company that time was added to her contract and may also include the option year.

Green has worked for several companies in addition to Impact including NWA, GCW, and more. Purrazzo has also worked some independent dates for companies lime Maria Kanellis-Bennett’s Women’s Wrestling Army and Monster Factory Pro Wrestling.