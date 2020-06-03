wrestling / News
Varous News: Tonight’s Impact Dedicated to George Floyd & Family, ICW New York Shares No Holds Barred Vol. 3 Safety Protocols
– Impact Wrestling has dedicated tonight’s episode to George Floyd and his family. The company became the latest to issue a statement in support of justice for Floyd, as you can see below:
– ICW New York has shared their safety protocols for next month’s No Holds Barred Vol. 3 show, which will have fans in attendance but only in their cars:
The ICW No Holds Barred Team are working extremely hard to deliver the full ICW experience while still staying completely safe.
