wrestling / News
Impact Announces Details On When Minoru Suzuki Will Debut
As previously reported, Impact Wrestling aired a “coming soon” teaser on last night’s show on AXS TV for NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. The company has now released some details on when he will make his debut.
In a tweet on the official Impact Twitter account, it was revealed that Suzuki will be participating in the upcoming October 24 and October 25 television tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.
His opponent and/or opponents have not yet been announced.
Suzuki is set for action on tonight’s AEW “Buy-In” special, as he’ll square off with Bryan Danielson.
BREAKING: See @suzuki_D_minoru LIVE at our television tapings at @samstownlv in Las Vegas on October 24th and 25th!
Get your tickets HERE: https://t.co/jcgWp0bNbl pic.twitter.com/Dkme7nNGT2
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 15, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Roman Reigns Says He Doesn’t Personally View AEW As Competition, Says They Have A Ceiling Due To Their Fanbase
- Interesting Note About Tay Conti vs. Santana Garrett On AEW Rampage Buy-In Tonight
- Bryan Danielson On Thinking The Rock Would Steal ‘Yes’ Chants, His Reaction To AEW Dynamite Match With Kenny Omega
- Backstage Rumor on Issues Bray Wyatt Was Dealing With Before His Release