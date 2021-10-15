Impact Announces Details On When Minoru Suzuki Will Debut

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling aired a “coming soon” teaser on last night’s show on AXS TV for NJPW star Minoru Suzuki. The company has now released some details on when he will make his debut.

In a tweet on the official Impact Twitter account, it was revealed that Suzuki will be participating in the upcoming October 24 and October 25 television tapings at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas.

His opponent and/or opponents have not yet been announced.

Suzuki is set for action on tonight’s AEW “Buy-In” special, as he’ll square off with Bryan Danielson.