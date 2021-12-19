Impact Digital Media Title Match Set For TERMINUS Show

The Impact Digital Media Championship is set to be defended on next month’s TERMINUS show. The promotion has announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her championship against Kiera Hogan at the show, which is set to take place on January 16th.

The show will feature Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Joe Keys, JDX, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, and Baron Black, in addition to the following announced matches:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan

* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai

* Alex Coughlin vs. Moose