wrestling / News
Impact Digital Media Title Match Set For TERMINUS Show
The Impact Digital Media Championship is set to be defended on next month’s TERMINUS show. The promotion has announced that Jordynne Grace will defend her championship against Kiera Hogan at the show, which is set to take place on January 16th.
The show will feature Daniel Garcia, Bandido, Dante Caballero, Lee Moriarty, Fred Yehi, Joe Keys, JDX, Jay Lethal, Jonathan Gresham, Tracy Williams, Invictus Khash, and Baron Black, in addition to the following announced matches:
* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Kiera Hogan
* Liiza Hall vs. Janai Kai
* Alex Coughlin vs. Moose
A L L • R O A D S • L E A D • H E R E
WHERE • STYLES • MAKE • FIGHTS https://t.co/UgTontNw1T pic.twitter.com/6zfRcf87aX
— T E R M I N U S (@TERMINUSpro) December 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Note On Ted Dibiase Taking A Bump On Recent WWE NXT
- Dirty Dango Remembers Interacting With The Rock And Telling Him the Wrong Name
- Hannibal Releases Video on Referee Spike Incident, Claims ‘False Stories’ Are Being Reported
- Bret Hart on Originally Wanting to be a Movie Director, Being Commemorated in Canada