IMPACT Down Under Night One Results 6.30.23: IMPACT World Title Match Headlines, More

The initial show of the IMPACT Down Under tour was hasted by IMPACT Wrestling on June 30 in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia. You can find the complete results (per Cagematch) and some highlights from the event below.

* Slex defeated Adam Brooks

* Gisele Shaw defeated Erika Reid

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Joe Hendry defeated Eddie Edwards

* Killer Kelly defeated Aysha

* IMPACT X-Division Championship Match: Chris Sabin defeated Frankie Kazarian and Robbie Eagles

* ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defeated Brian Myers & Moose

* IMPACT Knockouts World Championship Match: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Steph De Lander

* IMPACT World Championship Match: Alex Shelley defeated Steve Maclin