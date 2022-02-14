Impact Announces Full Details on Gutcheck Challenge Open Tryout

Impact has officially announced the return of the Gutcheck Challenge, with full details revealed. As previously reported, the Gutcheck’s return was revealed on the website of the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival. Impact has announced the full details at their website, as you can see below:

IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check Tryout Returns at the Arnold Classic

The IMPACT Wrestling Gut Check tryout is coming back, with a 1-day camp at the prestigious Arnold Classic on Sunday, March 6th, in the main hall of the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The Arnold Classic – the professional bodybuilding portion of the IFBB Arnold Sports Festival, also known as the Arnold Schwarzenegger Sports Festival – launched in 1989 and is expected to draw more than 20,000 athletes from around the world.

IMPACT Wrestling will have Meet & Greet opportunities with multiple wrestlers, including Knockouts, during the 3-day Arnold Classic:

The Good Brothers: Friday 3-6pm & Saturday 11am-2pm

Jordynne Grace: Saturday 3-7pm

Gut Check was launched by TNA/IMPACT Wrestling in 2004 as a way to recruit new talent. Gut Check segments have been featured on the company’s weekly flagship TV show, Impact! Many former wrestlers and company executives have scrutinized past Gut Check participants, always looking for the next breakout star. Several wrestlers have been awarded contracts with TNA/IMPACT after participating in Gut Check.

The Gut Check at the Arnold Classic will be run by longtime wrestler Lance Storm and current IMPACT Wrestling personality John E. Bravo.

Storm wrestled for more than 25 years after launching his career from his native Canada – and was a champion in multiple promotions, including WWF/WWE, WCW and ECW. Bravo has been an IMPACT referee, manager and more.

The winner of Gut Check at the Arnold Classic will be awarded an IMPACT Wrestling Developmental Contract.