Impact News: Gail Kim Welcomes Mickie James Back After Slammiversary, Thunder Rosa On Her Appearance

– Mickie James made her return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary, and Gail Kim was there to welcome her back backstage afterward. As noted last night, James came down to the ring after Deonna Purrazzo defeated Thunder Rosa and invited Purrazzo to the NWA EmPowerrr PPV, then Mick Kicked her after getting insulted. You can see the below video with Kim welcoming her fellow former Knockout back:

EXCLUSIVE: "On Thursday, I'll come back and I'll make it right." Two ICONS of women's wrestling reunited after #Slammiversary as @gailkimITSME welcomed @MickieJames back. pic.twitter.com/5VQeNfZsu7 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 18, 2021

– Speaking of Thunder Rosa, she also appeared in a video after Slammiversary talking about her appearance: