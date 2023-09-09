Impact Wrestling News: Note on Impact Hall of Fame Announcement, Ed Nordholm at Victory Road, Note On Talent Not Able To Appear At Impact 1000

– As previously reported, Mike Tenay and Don West are set to be inducted into the Impact Wresting Hall of Fame this year. PWInsider reports that several Impact executives and talents came out to watch the announcement last night at Victory Road. It was said to be an “emotional scene.”

Mike Tenay will attend the event. While Don West’s wife was invited, she is currently unable to attend. She did, however, give Impact her blessing to induct him.

– Ed Nordholm, Chief Corporate Officer at Anthem Sports & Entertainment, was at last night’s Victory Road event.

– There was interest in using Little Guido Maritato at Impact 1000 toniht, but he had a family commitment. ODB, who was advertised for today’s fan fest, will also be unable to attend.