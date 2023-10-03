wrestling / News

Impact News: Company Reportedly Happy With Recent Ratings, Note On Match Planned For Bound For Glory

October 3, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, AEW, Charlie Haas Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling is said to be happy over their recent ratings trends, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Impact’s management has had a “strong positive feeling” about the recent ratings and audience numbers for their weekly series, with the belief being that things are moving in a good direction for them.

– The site also notes that a Monster’s Ball match is expected to be announced for Bound For Glory, which takes place on October 21st.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Bound for Glory, Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading