wrestling / News
Impact News: Company Reportedly Happy With Recent Ratings, Note On Match Planned For Bound For Glory
October 3, 2023 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is said to be happy over their recent ratings trends, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that Impact’s management has had a “strong positive feeling” about the recent ratings and audience numbers for their weekly series, with the belief being that things are moving in a good direction for them.
– The site also notes that a Monster’s Ball match is expected to be announced for Bound For Glory, which takes place on October 21st.
More Trending Stories
- Bully Ray on Adam Copeland Reuniting With Christian Cage in AEW Being a No-Brainer
- Bully Ray Says Bryan Danielson vs. Zack Sabre Jr. at AEW WrestleDream Looked ‘Too Clean’
- Eric Bischoff On Why Bret Hart & Hulk Hogan Didn’t Trust Each Other, Bret’s Lackluster WCW Music
- Jade Cargill in Transparent Body Suit, Maxxine Dupri, Tiffany Stratton Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos