Impact Hard to Kill Announced For January
October 27, 2020
Impact Wrestling is returning to PPV with Impact Hard to Kill in January. During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Hard to Kill will air on January 16th.
Last year’s Hard to Kill took place on January 12th. It is one of the company’s three regular PPV events alongside Slammiversary and Bound For Glory, supplemented with events inbetween on Impact! Plus.
