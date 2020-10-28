wrestling / News

Impact Hard to Kill Announced For January

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Hard to Kill

Impact Wrestling is returning to PPV with Impact Hard to Kill in January. During tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, it was announced that Hard to Kill will air on January 16th.

Last year’s Hard to Kill took place on January 12th. It is one of the company’s three regular PPV events alongside Slammiversary and Bound For Glory, supplemented with events inbetween on Impact! Plus.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Hard to Kill, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading