Various News: Impact Hard to Kill Does Good PPV Buyrate, STARDOM Looking to Expand Internationally

– Impact’s Hard to Kill reportedly did good numbers on PPV for the company. According to the WON, the show did the second-highest buyrate for Impact since it left Spike TV in 2014. The only show to beat Hard to Kill’s buyrate was last year’s Slammiversary, which was a show spiked by the heavy teases and then arrivals of talent from WWE like the Good Brothers, EC3, Eric Young, and Brian Myers.

Hard to Kill was headlined by the AEW co-promoted match of Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers taking on Rich Swann, Chris Sabin, and Moose and aired on January 16th.

– The WON also reports that STARDOM is looking to expand more in terms of international audience, pushing Giulia as their top star. The site notes that since Bushiroad took over and started building the promotion around Giulia, business increased from $1.8 million (2019) to $5.0 million (2020), which is especially impressive considering the company was shut down for months in 2020.

The report also notes that over half of Stardom World’s subscribers are outside of Japan at this point.