wrestling / News

Impact Highlights: Chris Bey Returns, Morrissey Destroys Sam Beale, More

April 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Chris Bey

Impact Wrestling has released the highlights from this week’s Impact including Chris Bey’s return, W. Morrissey’s first match on the show and more. You can see the highlight clips below featuring Bey defeating Jake Something, Morrissey’s win over Sam Beale, Kenny Omega disrupting the Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan main event and more:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading