wrestling / News
Impact Highlights: Chris Bey Returns, Morrissey Destroys Sam Beale, More
April 30, 2021 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has released the highlights from this week’s Impact including Chris Bey’s return, W. Morrissey’s first match on the show and more. You can see the highlight clips below featuring Bey defeating Jake Something, Morrissey’s win over Sam Beale, Kenny Omega disrupting the Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan main event and more:
More Trending Stories
- AEW Dynamite Numbers Drop Against President Joe Biden’s Address to Congress
- Carmella Reveals She Got Injured During Match With Sasha Banks At Royal Rumble
- Steve Austin Reacts To Austin Gunn’s Use of Lou Thesz Press On Dynamite
- Lex Luger On Not Winning WWE Title At SummerSlam 1993, Vince McMahon Not Promising Him WWE Title Win