Impact Highlights: Deonna Purrazzo Debuts, Knockouts Title Match, World Title Announcement, More
June 9, 2020 | Posted by
– The highlights are out for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, featuring Deonna Purrazzo’s debut to end the show and more. You can see highlights from tonight’s episode below, which saw Purazzo come out after Jordynne Grace defeated Taya Valkyrie to retain the Impact Knockouts Championship. Purrazzo made to shake Grace’s hand and then put her in an armbar.
Also shown below are highlights from the Impact World Title announcement, Jacob Crist vs. Crazzy Steve, and Michael Elgin vs. Ken Shamrock vs. Sami Callihan:
