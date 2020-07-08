wrestling / News

Impact Highlights: Ken Shamrock Crashes Main Event, Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee, More

July 8, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ken Shamrock Ethan Page Impact Wrestling

The highlights from tonight’s Impact Wrestling are online featuring Ken Shamrock crashing the main event match and more. You can see the highlight videos from tonight’s episode below. They include Shamrock’s involvement in the Sami Callihan vs. Josh Alexander match, Jordynne Grace vs. Kimber Lee, a vignette hyping the Impact World Title match at Slammiversary and more.

Our full review of tonight’s show is here.

