Various News: Impact Homecoming & Culture Clash Tickets on Sale, New UpUpDownDown

All tickets for IMPACT Homecoming on January 6th in Nashville, TN are available. This is your chance to join us in Nashville for our first Pay Per View of 2019. This will set the stage for the entire year and this is your chance to join us LIVE. Witness Johnny IMPACT vs. Brian Cage for the World Title! Taya Valkyrie challenges Tessa Blanchard for the Knockouts Championship! Ultimate X returns to crown a brand new X-Division Champion and more! VIP Packages didn’t last long and neither will tickets for IMPACT Homecoming. Tickets will be On-Sale right here on IMPACTWrestling.Com.

– Impact is teaming up with House of Glory Wrestling to put on Culture Clash that Thursday, April 4th at 144th Place in Queens during WrestleMania weekend…

In April of 2019 IMPACT Wrestling joins House of Glory Wrestling for Culture Clash in New York City. It is the biggest wrestling weekend of the year and IMPACT looks forward to being in the mix in the northeast. Culture Clash takes place Thursday, April 4th and tickets will be available this coming Monday, which happens to be Cyber Monday! This is your chance to not just be in New York for Culture Clash, but to save big! Use the promo code: NYC and you will save 20% on your Culture Clash tickets! Don’t miss out on one of the biggest IMPACT events of the year. Culture Clash 2019.

