Various News: Impact Hypes Tickets For No Surrender Weekend, Danhausen In Ethan Page’s Latest Vlog
– Tickets for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender weekend are now on sale, and the company hyped the shows on Twitter. The company posted to Twitter to promote the shows as you can see below:
Join @IMPACTWRESTLING for 2 nights of thrilling action! LIVE on @IMPACTPlusApp on Sat Feb 19th and then the fallout of No Surrender with #IMPACTonAXSTV on Sun Feb 20th!
No Surrender: https://t.co/kOF9yzyh73
Night 2: https://t.co/1ZQllijkpr
Combo: https://t.co/2HESiAHhaz pic.twitter.com/OH7nrbluyi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 25, 2022
– Danhausen appeared in Ethan Page’s latest Toy Hunt vlog. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Toy Hunt Vlog with Danhausen, Sean Ross Sapp & Swoggle hosted by Ethan Page at Toy Vomit in Lexington, KY, USA”
