Various News: Impact Hypes Tickets For No Surrender Weekend, Danhausen In Ethan Page’s Latest Vlog

January 31, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact No Surrender Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Tickets for Impact Wrestling’s No Surrender weekend are now on sale, and the company hyped the shows on Twitter. The company posted to Twitter to promote the shows as you can see below:

– Danhausen appeared in Ethan Page’s latest Toy Hunt vlog. You can see the video below, described as follows:

“Toy Hunt Vlog with Danhausen, Sean Ross Sapp & Swoggle hosted by Ethan Page at Toy Vomit in Lexington, KY, USA”

