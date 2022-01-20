wrestling / News

Impact News: The IInspiration Profiled By New York Post, Charlie Haas Open For Bookings

January 19, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The IInspiration

– The IInspiration got a profile from the New York Post talking about their wrestling work and their safe-for-work OnlyFans alternative BrandArmy. You can see the piece here, which features the two discussing their time in WWE and Impact and more.

– Charlie Haas posted to Twitter to announce he’s available for all bookings including matches, seminars, and signings. Haas wrote:

“FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

I am officially open for ALL bookings!! Matches/Seminars/Signings

Please Share & tag your favorite promotions & let them know you want me to show up there.

Email [email protected]

