Impact News: IInspiration Plan to Take Out Undead Bridesmaids, Mickie James Saves Mercedes Martinez
– The IInspiration plan to take the Undead Bridesmaids out of the Knockouts tag team division next week on Impact Wrestling. Impact posted the following video of the Knockout Tag Team Champions promising to take Brandi Lauren and Kimber Lee out of “their” in their match next week:
.@CassieLee and @JessicaMcKay plan to take @brandilauren_ and @Kimber_Lee90 out of "their" Knockouts tag team division NEXT WEEK. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kwxPQNiuly
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2021
– Mickie James came out to save Mercedes Martinez from Madison Rayne when Rayne attacked Martinez after their match on Impact. Martinez, who will face James for the Knockouts Title at Turning Point, responded by taking James out:
.@MickieJames saves @RealMMartinez but NOTHING will stand between Mercedes and the Knockouts World Championship. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LPhN5LXYPu
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 12, 2021
