wrestling / News
Impact Institutes Ban on Third-Party T-Shirts For Talent at TV Tapings
June 13, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling is putting its own merchandise first in a new rule as of the most recent TV tapings. According to PWInsider, the new rule limits T-Shirts worn on Impact TV to official Impact merchandise. This means that if talent has shirts they sell independent of the company, they are not allowed to wear them on camera.
In related news, Impact has released new official shirts for The North, Rosemary and Ace Austin for sale online. The shirts were first on sale last week at the tapings.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Only Big With Children In Saudi Arabia
- Melina on Whether She Has Heat in WWE, Not Being Asked To Return For Women’s Royal Rumble or Evolution
- Jim Ross Recalls Doing Dustin Rhodes’ Goldust Interview Segments, Not Leaning Into the Sexuality of the Character
- Batista Says WWE’s Creative Issues Have Gotten Worse, Talks PG Rating Influencing That
- Possible Spoiler On Where The Shane McMahon Storyline Is Going