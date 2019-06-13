Impact Institutes Ban on Third-Party T-Shirts For Talent at TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling is putting its own merchandise first in a new rule as of the most recent TV tapings. According to PWInsider, the new rule limits T-Shirts worn on Impact TV to official Impact merchandise. This means that if talent has shirts they sell independent of the company, they are not allowed to wear them on camera.

In related news, Impact has released new official shirts for The North, Rosemary and Ace Austin for sale online. The shirts were first on sale last week at the tapings.