Impact News: Jay White Invites Chris Bey To Join Bullet Club, Havok & Rosemary Retain Knockouts Tag Titles
– Jay White extended an offer to Chris Bey to join the Bullet Club on Impact Wrestling this week. After Bey defeated Rohit Raju to open the show, White came up to him backstage and said the BC are always looking for guys who have potential and can fit in. Bey said he already is something and walks alone, only for White to ask how that’s working for him. He told Bey the offer will expire soon and later in the show, Bey came out to save White from a handicap situation with the Good Brothers:
.@JayWhiteNZ is always looking for the best talent for The Bullet Club – but his offer to @DashingChrisBey will expire… #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/HpnbSiaf33
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2021
Looks like @DashingChrisBey has ACCEPTED @JayWhiteNZ's offer, coming to Switchblade's aid against @The_BigLG and @MachineGunKA! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Qb7zs3ck8V
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 23, 2021
– Havok and Rosemary retained their newly-won Knockouts Tag Team Championships in a Slammiversary rematch with Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan. Rosemary commented on the win after the match:
The Shadow has spoken.. #Decay #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/nxpoY2Ipvg
— Rosemary, The Demon Assassin (@WeAreRosemary) July 23, 2021
