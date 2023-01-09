wrestling / News
Impact News: Jessicka Faces Allie Katch in Digital Exclusive Match, Classic Matches Online
January 9, 2023
– Impact Wrestling has released their latest digital exclusive match, with Jessicka facing Allie Katch in an Iowa Death Match. You can see the video below:
– The company also released a couple of classic matches in Bobby Roode & Austin Aries vs. Jeff Hardy & James Storm, plus AMW vs. Triple X in a Last Man Standing Match:
