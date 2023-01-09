wrestling / News

Impact News: Jessicka Faces Allie Katch in Digital Exclusive Match, Classic Matches Online

January 9, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Jessicka Allie Katch Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has released their latest digital exclusive match, with Jessicka facing Allie Katch in an Iowa Death Match. You can see the video below:

– The company also released a couple of classic matches in Bobby Roode & Austin Aries vs. Jeff Hardy & James Storm, plus AMW vs. Triple X in a Last Man Standing Match:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading