Impact News: Joe Doering Wins Fatal Four-Way Main Event, Moose vs. Hernandez Clip, Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Team Up

Joe Doering turned out to be the victor in the “Battle of the Hosses” on tonight’s Impact Wrestling. Thursday night’s episode saw Doering take on Willie Mack, Doc Gallows, and Fallah Bahh in the main event, with Doering pinning Bahh via a short-arm clothesline to get momentum heading into the four-team Tag Team Title match at Slammiversary. You can see highlights from the match below:

– Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace teamed up to take on Tenille Dashwood and Kaleb With a K to start the show, with Grace pinning Kaleb to win:

– Impact also shared a clip of Moose’s win over Hernandez, as you can see below.