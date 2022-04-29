wrestling / News
Impact News: Josh Alexander Defends World Title on Impact, Gisele Crashes The Influence’s Talk Show
– Josh Alexander got his first Impact World Championship defense under his belt on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Alexander defeated Moose in a rematch from Impact Rebellion to retain his title before being confronted by Tomohiro Ishii, who will challenge Alexander for the title at Under Siege on May 7th:
These two are giving everything they got on #IMPACTonAXSTV!@TheMooseNation @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/qtCTaegzuB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022
C4 Spike!@Walking_Weapon #IMPACTonAXSTV! pic.twitter.com/cNvxMfl73s
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022
.@Walking_Weapon vs Tomohiro Ishii at #UnderSeige!?#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/Dh25P3LRne
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022
– Gisele Shaw got herself a match against one of The Influence on this week’s show. Gisele interrupted Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne’s “All About Me” segment to demand a match against Dashwood. Rayne accepted on her partner’s behalf:
"Did someone say spotlight?"@GiseleShaw08 @MadisonRayne @TenilleDashwood #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/a5xBlk5F9K
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 29, 2022
