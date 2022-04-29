Impact News: Josh Alexander Defends World Title on Impact, Gisele Crashes The Influence’s Talk Show

– Josh Alexander got his first Impact World Championship defense under his belt on this week’s Impact Wrestling. Alexander defeated Moose in a rematch from Impact Rebellion to retain his title before being confronted by Tomohiro Ishii, who will challenge Alexander for the title at Under Siege on May 7th:

– Gisele Shaw got herself a match against one of The Influence on this week’s show. Gisele interrupted Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne’s “All About Me” segment to demand a match against Dashwood. Rayne accepted on her partner’s behalf: