Impact News: Josh Alexander Battles Minoru Suzuki, Deonna Purrazzo Comments on Title Loss, Moose Attacks Eddie Ewards

November 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Josh Alexander and Minoru Suzuki battled in the main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Alexander faced off with Suzuki and ultimately picked up the win with the C4 Spike:

– Deonna Purrazzo discussed her loss of the Knockouts Championship on tonight’s show, noting that she’s been at home since she lost the title. You can see that clip below:

– Moose attacked Eddie Edwards during Edwards’ interview tonight ahead of their match at Turning Point. Edwards fought back and drove Moose back:

