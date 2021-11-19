wrestling / News
Impact News: Josh Alexander Battles Minoru Suzuki, Deonna Purrazzo Comments on Title Loss, Moose Attacks Eddie Ewards
– Josh Alexander and Minoru Suzuki battled in the main event of this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show, Alexander faced off with Suzuki and ultimately picked up the win with the C4 Spike:
WHAT A MATCH! @Walking_Weapon defeats @suzuki_D_minoru in an absolute WAR! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/hJBYrKVFgc
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021
– Deonna Purrazzo discussed her loss of the Knockouts Championship on tonight’s show, noting that she’s been at home since she lost the title. You can see that clip below:
.@DeonnaPurrazzo spoke to @MeanGiaMiller for the first time since losing the Knockouts World Championship at #BoundForGlory in a tense interview. #IMPACTonAXSTV @DramaKingMatt pic.twitter.com/kcW2dTI2tK
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021
– Moose attacked Eddie Edwards during Edwards’ interview tonight ahead of their match at Turning Point. Edwards fought back and drove Moose back:
.@TheMooseNation narrowly avoids DISASTER from the top of a ladder at the hands of @TheEddieEdwards! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/kG8IDu0yoa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) November 19, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Jim Johnston Says D-Generation X Theme Was Originally Written As A Solo Theme For Shawn Michaels
- Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Follow WWE, His Focus On How AEW Can Improve Its Own Product
- Ric Flair Responds To Becky Lynch’s Comments, Says He’s ‘Disappointed’
- Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him