Impact News: Josh Alexander Takes Out Moose Ahead of Rebellion, Vincent Restores PCO to Life on Impact

– Moose’s continued provocations led to him tasting revenge at the hands of Josh Alexander to close out this week’s Impact Wrestling. Moose was supposed to give an apology on tonight’s show for his actions toward Josh Alexander’s family ahead of their match at Impact Rebellion for the World Championship, but it didn’t happen. Instead, the champion came out and read a statement in which he said he was sorry for showing the world what a loser Alexander was and exposing him as being unable to protect his wife and kid. He said after Rebellion, Alexander would beg him to come to his house and show his wife and kid what a real man looks like, which brought the challenger out. Alexander brawled with Moose and ended the show by hitting a C4 Spike on through a table:

Even @ScottDAmore has finally had enough of @TheMooseNation! @Walking_Weapon just hit a C4 Spike through a table just two days before he goes head to head with @TheMooseNation at #REBELLION for the IMPACT World Championship!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QPiG7W2O1n — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 22, 2022

– Vincent has returned PCO from the dead, bringing him back to life on Thursday’s show. You can see a clip from the segment below, in which the Honor No More member used jumper cables to revive his stablemate: