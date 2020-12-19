wrestling / News
Impact News: Kenny Omega Reportedly Filming For Future Content, Most Violent I Quit Matches
December 18, 2020 | Posted by
– Kenny Omega was reportedly set to film content for future Impact Wrestling episodes this week. PWInsider reports that the company was scheduled to tape material with Omega that would be used in future episodes of their weekly show.
It is not believed that Omega will be competing in the ring on Impact before he teams with the Good Brothers against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at Hard to Kill on January 16th.
– Impact has released a new video looking at the top 5 most violent I Quit matches in company history:
