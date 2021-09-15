wrestling / News

Impact Knockouts Knockdown Broadcast Team Set

September 15, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As noted, Impact Wrestling recently announced the upcoming Knockouts Knockdown show, which will be taped on Friday, September 17 at The IMPACT Zone at Skyway Studios in Nashville, Tennessee. Earlier today, Impact announced the broadcast team for the event, which you can see below.

Melissa Santos will be serving as ring announcer. Veda Scott will be conducting play-by-play commentary, and Mickie James will be providing color commentary.

