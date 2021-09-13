wrestling / News

Impact Knockouts Knockdown Set For October, Daffney Memorial Match Set

September 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Knockouts Knockdown

Impact Wrestling is bringing back the Knockouts Knockdown in October and has announced a Daffney Memorial Match to honor the late star. Gail Kim and Christy Hemme announced the news on Facebook Monday night that the show will air on Impact! Plus on October 9th.

The matches will be taped during this weekend’s TV tapings in Nashville and will feature a Knockouts Championship match with Deonna Purrazzo defending against a mystery opponent, as well as a Daffney Memorial Monster’s Ball match.

Also announced for the show are Lady Frost, Mercedes Martinez, and Renee Michelle. This is the first Knockouts Knockdown show since 2017. The all-women’s PPV began in 2013.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Knockouts Knockdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading