wrestling / News
Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament to Start Next Month
October 27, 2020 | Posted by
Impact will kick off its Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament in November. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that the tournament will start in three weeks to crown a new champion after the titles were announced as being brought back at Bound For Glory.
The tournament will consist of eight teams, which were not named. The Knockout Tag Team Titles have been defunct since June 2013. The tournament will end with the new champions being crowned at Hard to Kill on January 16th.
BREAKING: The Knockouts Tag Team Title Tournament starts in THREE WEEKS on IMPACT – 8 teams will vie to be the new champions! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/tgu7qdOyaU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 28, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Off Ridge Holland to Attack Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 31
- Drew McIntyre Jammed a Pen Into Randy Orton’s Eye After Raw Went Off the Air (Video)
- Eric Bischoff On WCW Being Concerned About Mick Foley’s Hardcore Style, Foley’s Desire To Take Huge Bumps
- Backstage Reaction To WWE Championship Change at Hell in a Cell