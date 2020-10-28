wrestling / News

Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament to Start Next Month

October 27, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles

Impact will kick off its Knockouts Tag Team Championship tournament in November. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling that the tournament will start in three weeks to crown a new champion after the titles were announced as being brought back at Bound For Glory.

The tournament will consist of eight teams, which were not named. The Knockout Tag Team Titles have been defunct since June 2013. The tournament will end with the new champions being crowned at Hard to Kill on January 16th.

