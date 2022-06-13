Impact News: Latest Update on Don West GoFundMe, Briscoes vs. Good Brothers Segment From Impact

– Don West’s GoFundMe as he battles brain cancer has crossed the $60,000 mark. As previously reported, the Impact Wrestling alumnus’ lymphoma returned in January and a GoFundMe was set up to help him as he fights the disease. As of this writing, the campaign has reached $62,304 which includes the $13,474 that Scott D’Amore donated to match donations at the start of the month.

You can donate to the campaign here.

– Impact has released the full segment from last week’s Impact Wrestling in which the Good Brothers invaded the Briscoes’ farm and ended up brawling with the team: