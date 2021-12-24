Impact Announces Location For Rebellion PPV In April, Full Road To Rebellion Tour Lineup

Impact Wrestling has announced the location for next year’s Rebellion pay-per-view, which will take place on April 23 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in New York. The company has also revealed the details for its “Road to Rebellion” tour.

Here’s the full lineup:

* January 8 – Hard to Kill (The Factory in Dallas, TX)

* January 9 – Impact taping (The Factory in Dallas, TX)

* January 21 – Impact taping (Charles Dodge Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL)

* January 22 – Impact taping (Charles Dodge Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL)

* February 19 – No Surrender (Alario Center in New Orleans, LA)

* February 20 – Impact taping (Alario Center in New Orleans, LA)

* March 5 – Sacrifice (Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY)

* March 6 – Impact taping (Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY)

* March 18 – Impact taping (2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA)

* March 19 – Impact taping (2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA)

* April 23 – Rebellion (Mid-Hudson Civic Center in New York, NY)

You can view the announcement below.