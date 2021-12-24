wrestling / News
Impact Announces Location For Rebellion PPV In April, Full Road To Rebellion Tour Lineup
Impact Wrestling has announced the location for next year’s Rebellion pay-per-view, which will take place on April 23 at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in New York. The company has also revealed the details for its “Road to Rebellion” tour.
Here’s the full lineup:
* January 8 – Hard to Kill (The Factory in Dallas, TX)
* January 9 – Impact taping (The Factory in Dallas, TX)
* January 21 – Impact taping (Charles Dodge Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL)
* January 22 – Impact taping (Charles Dodge Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL)
* February 19 – No Surrender (Alario Center in New Orleans, LA)
* February 20 – Impact taping (Alario Center in New Orleans, LA)
* March 5 – Sacrifice (Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY)
* March 6 – Impact taping (Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY)
* March 18 – Impact taping (2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA)
* March 19 – Impact taping (2300 Arena in Philadelphia, PA)
* April 23 – Rebellion (Mid-Hudson Civic Center in New York, NY)
You can view the announcement below.
The #RoadToRebellion begins January 8th at #HardToKill
Check out all the upcoming events in cities near you below!
More Info: https://t.co/bQfDZGK3RH
#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/MkBBszdssT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 23, 2021