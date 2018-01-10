wrestling / News
UPDATED: Impact Wrestling Is Going Back to The 4-Sided Ring
January 10, 2018 | Posted by
UPDATED: The Impact Twitter posted the following, confirming the news…
See it here first. #4Sides pic.twitter.com/wUpoh62YU5
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 10, 2018
ORIGINAL: Impact Wrestling starts taping TV tonight in Orlando. X-Division champion Taiji Ishimori posted the following today from the tapings. By the looks of things, Impact is making another change and going back to a traditional four-sided ring…
安定の6時間前の会場入りw
今回はリングが六角形じゃない！#noah_ghc #ImpactWrestling pic.twitter.com/6NxVsTYvZq
— 石森太二 (@taiji_ishimori) January 10, 2018