UPDATED: Impact Wrestling Is Going Back to The 4-Sided Ring

January 10, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
TNA GFW Impact Wrestling - Impact Pizza John Gaburick

UPDATED: The Impact Twitter posted the following, confirming the news…

ORIGINAL: Impact Wrestling starts taping TV tonight in Orlando. X-Division champion Taiji Ishimori posted the following today from the tapings. By the looks of things, Impact is making another change and going back to a traditional four-sided ring…

