wrestling / News
Impact Looks at Kenny Omega’s Road to Hard to Kill in New Video
December 27, 2020 | Posted by
Kenny Omega has a date with Impact Wrestling’s stars at Hard to Kill next month, and a new video from Impact highlights that narrative arc. You can see the video below, which is promoting the AEW World Champion’s six-man tag match alongside the Good Brothers against Rich Swann and the Motor City Machine Guns at the show.
Hard to Kill takes place on January 16th and airs on PPV. The video is described as follows:
“Kenny Omega has turned the wrestling world on its head after capturing the AEW World Championship coming to IMPACT Wrestling to compete at Hard To Kill!”