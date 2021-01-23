Impact News: Madison Rayne to Be Honored on Impact in 60, Bound For Glory 2008 Airing on AXS TV

– The next episode of Impact in 60 will pay tribute to Madison Rayne following her retirement. PWInsider reports that Tuesday’s episode on AXS TV after Impact will be dedicated to Rayne, who retired last week ahead of Impact Hard to Kill.

– AXS is airing the full 2008 Bound For Glory show on January 26th at 4 PM ET. That show featured Samoa Joe vs. Sting for the TNA World Title, Jeff Jarrett vs. Kurt Angle, Christian Cage vs. AJ Styles vs. Booker T and more.